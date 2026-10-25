The rally came just a day after over 400,000 people took part in nationwide protests which saw over 1,300 arrested

Leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, Marine Le Pen, waves to supporters prior to deliver her speech. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has called on her country to "find its greatness" again amid weeks of unrest and scenes of violence.

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Police battling the protests in France. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

"France is worthy of being a country which is admired and respected and loved. We want a France which is upright . "Society will only work if it serves mankind and the nation." Hitting back at the scenes of unrest across the country, Le Pen laid the blame at Macron and described the violence as "incomprehensible". She said: "The people on our screens who are striking our daily life [with] terrifying violence more and more every day is more incomprehensible. "Everyone in France now agrees with us. "The battle of what we are seeing has been won, that is why I will speak about it very little because nobody thinks we are stronger today than we were yesterday.

From left, Eric Ciotti, Leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, Marine Le Pen, center, and Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"After ten years of Emmanuel Macron, the words now that come to mind are ruin, decline, riots and chaos." The French constitution bars Macron from running for a third consecutive term in 2027, but he could stand in 2032. France's interior ministry estimated 410,000 people took part in nationwide demonstrations on Saturday in response to cost of living and public services cuts. Demonstrators gathered in Paris and tear gas was thrown at demonstrators in Lyon yesterday, under the watch of 70,000 police. The extra officers were drafted in to prevent a repeat of riots and looting that rocked the country last weekend, amid ongoing action over cost of living and cuts to public services. The nation's interior minister Laurent Nunez said the majority of protests had "passed off" well, but claimed that "ultra left" groups took to throwing fireworks and objects at police provoking pockets of violence.

Police officers run toward protesters. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

However, he said that Saturday's outcome was more "positive" than that of a week ago. Police fired tear gas at crowds in Lyon, its third-largest city, as police forces deployed an extra 10,000 officers to the city last week. Masked protesters have been seen preparing a barricade in Marseille and Bordeaux. Groups including France's main student union, UNEF, and the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged as a powerful anti-establishment force in 2018, were behind the march through central Paris.

President Macron has faced criticism in recent weeks. Picture: Andia/Alamy