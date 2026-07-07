French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been banned from holding public office for 15 months and ordered to wear an electronic tag after failing to overturn a conviction for missusing public funds.

An appeals court in Paris sentenced Le Pen on Tuesday to a three-year jail term with two years suspended, and fined her €100,000.

The far-right leader was also deemed ineligible to hold public office for 45 months, with 30 months suspended.

She has been ordered to wear an electronic ankle tag for one year, which comes ahead of a presidential election in France next year.

It means the National Rally leader could in theory run but would have to wear the tag.

She previously said she would not run in these conditions, arguing wearing a tag would make it impossible to hit the campaign trail.

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