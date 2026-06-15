The son of Norway's Crown Princess has been found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, is the son of Mette-Marit, who married the Crown Prince of Norway when Høiby was four. Although he grew up within the family he is not himself a royal figure.

Høiby had pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, while admitting to some lesser ones, and can appeal the verdict.

However, the three judges at Oslo District Court cleared him of two other counts of rape, but found him guilty of raping two women, including one on the Crown Prince's estate at Skaugum in 2018 and another involving a woman in Oslo in 2024.

All four rape charges involved women who had been either asleep or incapacitated at the time.

The seven-week trial has brought renewed scrutiny on the royal family's once picture-perfect image and further dented their popularity and once very positive reputation.

It coincided with Crown Princess Mette-Marit's apology for "poor judgement" in maintaining contact with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted in 2008.