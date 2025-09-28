Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken the bizarre step to declare that she is 'not suicidal' after reiterating her support for releasing all files relating to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The US congresswoman from Georgia has broken with the Trump administration in recent months on the issue of the so-called Epstein Files.

The files have been theorised to contain evidence of high-profile individuals involved in Epstein's vile activities.

As a vote in the House of Representatives is pending on whether to compel the release of the files, Representative Greene wrote: "I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet.

"I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy.

"With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out.

"Not only about this issue, but because of the truth that I have been speaking."

