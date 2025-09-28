Marjorie Taylor Greene declares she's 'not suicidal' as she backs releasing Epstein files
The US congresswoman appeared to suggest she fears being covertly murdered for her stance on releasing the Epstein files
Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken the bizarre step to declare that she is 'not suicidal' after reiterating her support for releasing all files relating to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The US congresswoman from Georgia has broken with the Trump administration in recent months on the issue of the so-called Epstein Files.
The files have been theorised to contain evidence of high-profile individuals involved in Epstein's vile activities.
As a vote in the House of Representatives is pending on whether to compel the release of the files, Representative Greene wrote: "I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet.
"I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy.
"With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out.
"Not only about this issue, but because of the truth that I have been speaking."
Ms Greene was responding to a post she had earlier penned detailing her position on the Epstein Files vote.
In the earlier post, she forthrightly said: "I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times.
"For me, it’s not about a p***ing contest between political parties or political enemies. The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed."
She also took aim at Democrats, saying they should have mandated the release of these files when they had power in Washington DC in recent years.
Ms Greene's post appears to betray a fear that she may be killed for her political positions.
It comes in the weeks after conservative Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a college campus in Utah.
Virginia Giuffre, the most high-profile victim of Epstein, died earlier this year by suicide.
Despite authorities ruling the death a suicide, conspiracy theorists have suggested that her death was instead a murder.