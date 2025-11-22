Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her shock resignation from Congress after turning on President Trump over the Epstein Files.

The Republican Congresswoman from Georgia had been one of Trump's most fervent allies - but turned on the President over his handling of the release of documents related to the dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a lengthy video statement, the firebrand conservative confirmed that her last sitting day will be January 5, 2026.

In it, she said: I've always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I've always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in".

In her statement, she slammed the President for his actions towards her over the Epstein saga.

She said: "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."

