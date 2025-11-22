Marjorie Taylor Greene announces shock resignation from Congress after turning on Trump
The Georgia congresswoman led the successful charge to force Trump to release the Epstein Files
Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her shock resignation from Congress after turning on President Trump over the Epstein Files.
The Republican Congresswoman from Georgia had been one of Trump's most fervent allies - but turned on the President over his handling of the release of documents related to the dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In a lengthy video statement, the firebrand conservative confirmed that her last sitting day will be January 5, 2026.
In it, she said: I've always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I've always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in".
In her statement, she slammed the President for his actions towards her over the Epstein saga.
She said: "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."
My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025
She also acknowledged that she expects Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump should they take back the House in November 2026.
Later in the statement, she said: "I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought fo, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.
"And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me."
Mr Trump has been fiercely critical of Ms Greene since her turn against him - branding her a 'Traitor' on his Truth Social platform.