England defender Marc Guehi believes the gesture of taking the knee before games may have lost its impact.

Ipswich’s Issa Diop also did not participate and others not to do so across the weekend’s programme included Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Guehi remained standing as players performed the gesture prior to City’s game against Ipswich as part of the Premier League’s ‘No Room For Racism’ campaign on Saturday.

The Manchester City centre-back feels more needs to be done to combat racism in sport.

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Speaking at a press conference, Guehi said: “I feel like the campaign is still there, which is great. The message is still there, which is great.

“Whether more can be done? I think more can always be done. We’ll just have to see how we can move the campaign along.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a football issue, I think it’s a wider societal issue, but football is just that beacon of hope to get the message out.

“But whether more can be done – we’ll try, hopefully with the PFA, with the league, to see what can be done.

“I haven’t been taking the knee for a while now, to be honest. I’ll always clap because of what that actually signifies but, in terms of if something can be done, I hope we can do a bit more but we will just see.

“Hopefully the message is still getting out there, which is important.”

The gesture of taking the knee gained prominence in 2020 as players showed support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Initially it was performed prior to every game but it has been reserved for certain selected fixtures in recent years.

The current ‘No Room For Racism’ initiative aims to raise awareness during games played between October 17 and 25.