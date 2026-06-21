Mark Hughes 'heartbroken' following 'sudden and unexpected' death of son Alex
Alex Hughes, who was 38, was Grimsby’s player recruitment lead, having previously held roles at clubs including Manchester City, Fulham, Blackburn and 1860 Munich
Former Manchester United and Wales striker Mark Hughes has said he and his family are “heartbroken” following the sudden death of his son Alex.
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Alex Hughes, who was 38, was Grimsby’s player recruitment lead, having previously held roles at clubs including Manchester City, Fulham, Blackburn and 1860 Munich.
In a statement released via the League Managers Association, former City, Stoke and Blackburn boss Mark Hughes said: “Jill and I are totally heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son Alex.
“Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo. Alex was Player Recruitment Lead at Grimsby Town FC, and had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all.
“We ask for privacy during this sad time as we come to terms with our family’s loss.”
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Alex Hughes had a brief playing career, on the books of Stockport and Wrexham, before joining Blackburn in 2007, working as a performance analyst during his father’s time as manager.
He followed Mark to Manchester City in 2008 and worked with him again at Fulham before forging his own path abroad. He joined Grimsby in 2025.
A statement posted on the Grimsby website on Sunday said: “Everyone at Grimsby is devastated to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of our player recruitment lead, Alex Hughes.
“Alex was a devoted husband, proud father, beloved son, brother and friend, and a highly valued member of the Grimsby family.
“Alex joined the Mariners in 2025 and quickly became a valued and highly respected member of the football club.
“Working closely with head coach David Artell and the football department, he played an important role in shaping the club’s recruitment strategy and supporting the continued development of the men’s first-team squad.
“The thoughts and heartfelt condolences of everyone at Grimsby are with Alex’s wife Jessica, his children Sebastian and Leonardo, his parents Mark and Jill, his brother Curtis, his sister Xenna, and all of his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
“The club respectfully asks that the privacy of Alex’s family is respected as they come to terms with their loss.”
Grimsby chairman Andrew Pettit also paid tribute and described Hughes as a “valued member” of the club’s family.
“Everyone at Grimsby is shocked and saddened by the news of Alex’s passing,” Pettit said.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“He will always be remembered as a valued member of the Mariners family who contributed so much during his time with us.”
Chief executive officer Polly Bancroft said: “Alex was a much-loved and highly respected member of the Grimsby family.
“His professionalism, dedication and warmth made a lasting impact on everyone who worked with him.
“I thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Alex and will remember him not only as an outstanding colleague, but as a genuinely kind person who had a positive effect on those around him.
“He will be greatly missed across the club and beyond.”