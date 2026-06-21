Alex Hughes, who was 38, was Grimsby’s player recruitment lead, having previously held roles at clubs including Manchester City, Fulham, Blackburn and 1860 Munich

Former Manchester United and Wales striker Mark Hughes has said he and his family are “heartbroken” following the sudden death of his son Alex. Picture: Grimsby Town FC

By Rebecca Henrys

Former Manchester United and Wales striker Mark Hughes has said he and his family are “heartbroken” following the sudden death of his son Alex.

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Alex Hughes, who was 38, was Grimsby’s player recruitment lead, having previously held roles at clubs including Manchester City, Fulham, Blackburn and 1860 Munich. In a statement released via the League Managers Association, former City, Stoke and Blackburn boss Mark Hughes said: “Jill and I are totally heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son Alex. “Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo. Alex was Player Recruitment Lead at Grimsby Town FC, and had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all. “We ask for privacy during this sad time as we come to terms with our family’s loss.” Read more: England fans arrive in Boston for World Cup 2026 as city bids farewell to Tartan Army Read more: World Cup drinking ban enforced on thousands of criminals through ankle tags

Alex Hughes had a brief playing career, on the books of Stockport and Wrexham, before joining Blackburn in 2007, working as a performance analyst during his father’s time as manager. He followed Mark to Manchester City in 2008 and worked with him again at Fulham before forging his own path abroad. He joined Grimsby in 2025. A statement posted on the Grimsby website on Sunday said: “Everyone at Grimsby is devastated to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of our player recruitment lead, Alex Hughes. “Alex was a devoted husband, proud father, beloved son, brother and friend, and a highly valued member of the Grimsby family. “Alex joined the Mariners in 2025 and quickly became a valued and highly respected member of the football club.

Mark Hughes attends a press conference in 2018. Picture: Alamy