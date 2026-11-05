A married couple in their 70s have been sentenced for growing 25 cannabis plants in their Norfolk home, police have said.

Mark and Marion Ayres, aged 71 and 70 respectively, had a further 5.7kg of dry cannabis at the property in the market town of Attleborough.

The haul carried a street value of more than £46,000 and Norfolk Constabulary discovered it as part of a probe into cannabis supply in the area.

The couple, of the Attleborough hamlet Burgh Common, were both arrested after the search on May 20 last year.

Mr Ayres was jailed for three and a half years while his wife received a nine months’ prison sentence suspended for a year, police said.