Muriel Pickney died nine days after the collision in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Northumbria Police officer PC Mark Roberts denies causing the death by dangerous driving of 74-year-old Muriel Pinkney. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A police officer responding to an emergency about a choking baby killed a pensioner and seriously injured her husband after running a red light, a court has heard.

Northumbria Police Mark Roberts was responding to the grade-one call in his marked response car when he crashed into a motorbike. Riding the bike was Ronald Pickney, 77, with his wife Muriel, 74, as pillion passenger. The retired couple were travelling along Dunston Road in Gateshead on July 8, 2022, after having a day out in Northumberland when they were struck. A jury heard the couple had not seen PC Roberts, whose sirens were activated, and were thrown from the bike. Mrs Pinkney died nine days later after sustaining fatal injuries from the crash. Mr Pinkney also sustained multiple fractures but survived.

PC Roberts (far right, back) leaving Durham Crown Court on an earlier occasion. Picture: Alamy

PC Roberts, 57, from Datrlington, is standing trial at Teesside Crown Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving. He has already admitted the lesser charge of causing death by carless driving. He has also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving in regards to Mr Pinkney. John Harrison KC, prosecuting, told the jury during the first day of the trial: "Mr Pinkney rode up towards Dunston Road at about 20mph. The traffic lights turned green as he rode through them towards Whickham. He did not see or hear the defendant's vehicle approach and continued through the lights. Mr Roberts went through a red light and collided with the side of the bike."

The trial is being held at Teesside Crown Court. Picture: Alamy