Police officer who killed pensioner after running red light was on way to baby emergency, court hears
Muriel Pickney died nine days after the collision in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
A police officer responding to an emergency about a choking baby killed a pensioner and seriously injured her husband after running a red light, a court has heard.
Northumbria Police Mark Roberts was responding to the grade-one call in his marked response car when he crashed into a motorbike. Riding the bike was Ronald Pickney, 77, with his wife Muriel, 74, as pillion passenger.
The retired couple were travelling along Dunston Road in Gateshead on July 8, 2022, after having a day out in Northumberland when they were struck.
A jury heard the couple had not seen PC Roberts, whose sirens were activated, and were thrown from the bike.
Mrs Pinkney died nine days later after sustaining fatal injuries from the crash.
Mr Pinkney also sustained multiple fractures but survived.
PC Roberts, 57, from Datrlington, is standing trial at Teesside Crown Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving. He has already admitted the lesser charge of causing death by carless driving.
He has also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving in regards to Mr Pinkney.
John Harrison KC, prosecuting, told the jury during the first day of the trial: "Mr Pinkney rode up towards Dunston Road at about 20mph. The traffic lights turned green as he rode through them towards Whickham.
He did not see or hear the defendant's vehicle approach and continued through the lights. Mr Roberts went through a red light and collided with the side of the bike."
The jury heard that Roberts was driving between 40mph and 56mph at the time of the collision, and had gone through a red light which had been on for around six seconds.
Mr Harrison KC said that when police respond to emergency incidents, they still should not ignore red lights.
Mr Harrison added: "It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Roberts failed to see the motorcycle until it was too late.
"His driving was dangerous as he deliberately drove through a red light six seconds after the lights had turned.
"His speed was such that he failed to stop and did not have any adequate look out for the traffic. He was driving far below the standard of a competent and careful driver."
The trial continues.