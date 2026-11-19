Shabana Mahmood conceded there had been instances of differential treatment but said she didn’t accept that it was “systematic, systemic or routine".

By Fraser Knight

The UK’s most senior police officer has admitted that some communities are treated differently from others, after the Home Secretary told chiefs to tackle views of two-tier policing “head on”.

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Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Met, claimed “culture wars” have led to some people “weaponising” well-intentioned policies, like the national Police Anti-Racism Commitment published last year. Shabana Mahmood on Wednesday described it as a “misguided attempt at course correction that ended up achieving the opposite of its stated goal”. In a speech, the home secretary said: “It made statements that are clearly wrong… to tell police officers that fair policing does not mean treating everyone the same... that officers should not be colourblind.” Speaking to LBC, Sir Mark defended the approach of police, though, saying: “Crime doesn't land evenly." Read more: Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down Read more: Police forces in England and Wales to be restructured into local commands

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He said: “Sexual offences land much more heavily on women than on men, obviously. And so those are the communities we listen to and talk to to improve how we're dealing with that. "Knife crime can land heavier in Black communities than in White communities, and if we're to protect young Black lads in London, then talking to them is particularly important. “That engagement's about being equally effective for everyone. It's not about special treatment. “I think since the Macpherson Report in 1998, government policies and police policies have been done with really good intent about serving all communities equally well. "But you now look back in the context of the culture wars, it's where some of those are written, and some people are weaponising some bad phrases in some documents. “We need to be crystal clear: everyone's equal under the law, and we will be without fear or favour in terms of how we deal with that.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood claimed officers should not be marching in pride parades because of the politics attached to it now. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Addressing police chiefs in London, Home Secretary Ms Mahmood claimed officers should not be marching in pride parades because of the politics attached to it now. She also said new guidance would come about avoiding political badges and symbols, to address a “corrosive and growing perception of two-tier policing in this country.” Ms Mahmood conceded there had been instances of differential treatment but, speaking to reporters, she said she didn’t accept that it was “systematic, systemic or routine". “What Reform and others would have you believe is every single day officers go out and they practice a thing called two-tier policing. That is utter, complete, ridiculous rubbish.” Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “Our goal is to create an approach that ensures policing is fair in how it treats the public and our workforce, impartial in how we use our powers and make decisions, and inclusive in how we understand and serve communities.”