Sir Mark Rowley has urged women who believe they have been raped or sexually assaulted, either by Russell Brand or anyone else, to come forward.

Sir Mark Rowley has urged women who believe they have been raped or sexually assaulted, either by Russell Brand or anyone else, to come forward. He says they can do so with confidence, knowing they will be treated with respect and their cases investigated.

I’m afraid I don’t believe him. Not comprehensively, anyway.

There are, of course, some brilliant officers in the Met and in other police forces. I know because I was treated very well by Met officers when my own stalking case was investigated over three years. This is not about berating individual police officers. It is about a system that we already know does not always support or respect women who come forward to report rape or sexual assault.

We know this because women tell us time and time again. Not least on this very programme.

They describe going to the police and being told, sometimes within a day or two, that there is not enough evidence. That it will not go anywhere. That it is going to be one person's word against another's. Or they tell me they never went to the police at all because they simply did not believe anything would come of it.

That refrain is so familiar. Not enough evidence. He said, she said. Nothing we can do.

That is the problem with Sir Mark's reassurance. I don't doubt that there are good officers, but can women really confidently go to the police, whether in the Met or elsewhere, and expect a proper investigation?

What struck me this morning was reading the account of one of the leading detectives in the Russell Brand case, describing in detail how they went about their investigation. It sounded like a brilliant investigation: detailed, comprehensive and thorough. The judge praised the investigation and the prosecution following the verdicts.

Good. It should have been.

But how often is that the case when a woman goes to a police station or calls the police to say she has been raped or sexually assaulted? How often does the kind of investigation that took place in the Brand case really happen?

I am not questioning the work of the officers involved. Quite the opposite. It is precisely because that investigation sounds so thorough that I want to know whether it is typical.

Sir Mark says women can come forward with confidence. Can we really be more confident today that allegations of rape and sexual assault will be properly investigated, rather than dismissed in a day or two with the familiar explanation that there isn't enough evidence?

I want women to be treated with respect. I want them to be listened to. But, more than that, I want them to know that when they come forward, there will be a proper investigation into what they say happened.

Because those are not the same thing. And until women can be confident that the system will do that consistently, I don't think a police chief telling them to come forward is enough.

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Listen to Shelagh Fogarty from 1-4pm Monday to Friday on the LBC app.

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