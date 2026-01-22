Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered a reality check for Trump when he reminded him how Nato soldiers gave their lives in Afghanistan after 9/11.

Trump said yesterday that “I'm not sure that they'd be there for us if we gave them the call” during his speech to world leaders in Davos.

Speaking about Nato troops, Mr Trump said: “I’m not sure that they’d be there. I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they would be there for us.”

But in a sit-down meeting, Mr Rutte told Trump: “There’s one thing I heard you say yesterday and today. You were not absolutely sure Europeans would come to the rescue of the US if you will be attacked. Let me tell you, they will and they did in Afghanistan.