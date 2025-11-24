Mark Wood has called for England to “fight fire with fire” and avoid being hit with a knockout blow in the Ashes.

The tourists are at a loose end in Perth, in the midst of three unscheduled days off after losing the series opener in double quick time.

Wood is the first player to put his head above the parapet since Travis Head’s brutal century wrapped things up on the second evening, appearing on former team-mate Stuart Broad’s For the Love of Cricket podcast.

The fast bowler offered some insights into how the team had taken their shattering defeat, revealing the mood was “flat”, but remains confident that they have the time and talent to turn things around.

“We’ve been hit pretty hard in round one but we’ve got other rounds to try and throw some back,” he told Broad.

“Ultimately we have to stick together because it’s about the end goal, not this one game. There has to be a reflection of what went on, to understand the disappointment, but also know we did some good things. Can we take them into the other four games? This is not one, it’s one of five.

“Australia will have confidence from that win. I know it’s only one guy who’s played particularly well but as a group that will give them a lift, winning that type of game. Their batters will be more confident – can one of them play an innings like that? So it’s up to us to fight fire with fire, come back in and try to knock them over again.”