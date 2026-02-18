Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has arrived at a California court where he is due to testify in a landmark legal case over whether social media is addictive to children.

Mr Zuckerberg arrived at the LA Superior Court on Wedneday with an entourage of security and associates, where he will appear before a jury for the first time.

The 41-year-old the CEO of Meta is set to be grilled by attorneys who argue that social media algorithms are deliberately engineered as "digital casinos" to keep young users engaged.

He will be questioned by lawyers representing a now 20-year-old woman identified by the initials KGM, who claims she became addicted to social media following early use, which worsened her depression and suicidal thoughts.

Meta is one of several tech giants facing around 22 "bellwether" lawsuits, which are used as test cases to get a feel for how juries’ may react to potential verdicts.

Lawyers considered the testimonies of over 1,500 people when launching the action.

