The price of oil plummeted and stock markets soared after the US President announced the US military's strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure would halt for five days.

The volume of trade spiked around fifteen minutes before Mr Trump took to Truth Social to reveal a five-day pause to strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Markets in the UK are being watched for signs of insider trading after traders bet millions of dollars in oil markets minutes before Donald Trump announced he is postponing strikes on Iran’s power plants.

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The volume of trade spiked around fifteen minutes before Mr Trump took to Truth Social to reveal the five-day pause to attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, data shows. The price of oil plummeted as stock markets soared following the announcement, sparking concerns from financial analysts that bets may have been placed with prior knowledge of the move. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s finance watchdog, said on Tuesday “we are absolutely watching the markets” following the spike in unusual activity. Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, told the House of Commons Treasury Committee: “These are extraordinary times. There has been a significant energy, oil price shock. “The markets are seeking to process in real time very significant pieces of news and our primary focus has been on ensuring resilience and functioning.” Pressed on how the FCA is watching for signs of insider trading, he added: “We look at the transaction data that we get, the reporting we get, the suspicious activity reports that we receive.” Read more: 'You were the first to speak up': Trump suggests unpopular Iran war was Pete Hegseth’s idea Read more: Iran threatens to send price of oil soaring - as Trump sets deadline for reopening Strait of Hormuz to all shipping

President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

He also stressed that the oil market was a “distinct market” with “many state actors” including oil producing nations and their suppliers. The US president had threatened strikes on Tehran's power plants unless it reopened Hormuz, but extended a 48-hour deadline he imposed on Saturday to reassure global markets. Iran responded to Mr Trump's threats on Sunday by saying if its plants were targeted then energy infrastructure "across the entire region" would be "irreversibly destroyed". Markets had closed that day, but dipped sharply across Asia when they re-opened on Monday morning, as the price of oil started to rise. But at 11:04am on Monday, before US markets opened for the week, the president posted on his Truth Social platform that Washington had held "VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS" with Tehran over a "COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION" to hostilities.Stocks immediately bounced and the price of oil plunged to as low as $84 (£63) per barrel for the benchmark US price.

Trump announced a five-day pause on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social