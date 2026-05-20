M&S was forced to stop all online sales for about six weeks due to the cyberattack.

M&S profits down 23% after cyberattack cost firm £131 million. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Marks & Spencer saw a slump in sales and profits due to a major cyberattack last year that halted online clothing sales.

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Despite the disruption, the retailer said it has come out of the year “stronger” and expects to return to profit growth this financial year, compared with levels from before the cyberattack. Bosses added that the group has still made “progress” in its wider transformation plan, which has included major store refurbishments. M&S was forced to stop all online sales for about six weeks and had empty shelves because of disruption to its logistics systems, after it was targeted by hackers around the Easter weekend last year. The London-listed firm said late last year that the incident would hit its annual profits by about £136 million. Read more: Government food price caps would be ‘preposterous and idiotic’, say supermarkets Read more: Food prices set to rise by 50% on start of cost-of-living crisis by November

The M&S website following the cyberattack in 2025. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, it said adjusted pre-tax profits fell by 23.8% to £671.4 million for the year. The high street giant also told shareholders that revenues dropped by 25% to £13.8 billion for the year to March 29, compared with a year earlier. The cyberattack particularly impacted the group’s fashion, home and beauty operations, with online sales suspended, stock flow disrupted, and availability restricted. Sales in the division fell by 7.7% over the past year as a result, while profits from the category fell by more than half after the markdown and clearance of excess seasonal stock. Meanwhile, the group’s food arm reported 7% sales growth for the year.

The group’s food arm reported 7% sales growth for the year. Picture: Alamy