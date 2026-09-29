Sephora to run beauty departments in 100 M&S shops from next year
The UK high street giant said it will be rolling out the Sephora operation to 100 M&S stores and its online platform from spring 2027.
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Marks & Spencer has struck a partnership deal for cosmetics giant Sephora to run beauty departments in rafts of its stores from next year.
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The UK high street giant said it will be rolling out the Sephora operation to 100 M&S stores and its online platform from spring 2027.
M&S said the move, which will create Sephora at M&S, is part of the “next step” in the transformation of its fashion, home and beauty business.
Sephora branded beauty departments will replace current M&S beauty areas selling branded products in the 100 stores.
It is understood that M&S will continue sell its own beauty products in stores. A small number of stores with current beauty departments will not be part of the initial roll-out and will keep their own beauty departments, focused on own-label products.
The brands said the move will make Sephora’s specialist beauty experience accessible to more shoppers across the UK and could help attract more customers to M&S.
LVMH-owned Sephora, which was founded in Limoges, France, in 1969, has expanded its store portfolio significantly in recent years, including 18 shops in the UK.
The deal will bring established beauty products, emerging brands and exclusive products across skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare and bodycare to stores, M&S said.
John Lyttle, managing director of fashion, home and beauty at M&S, said: “We’re transforming fashion, home and beauty at M&S, creating a better experience for our customers and building a more efficient, more profitable business.
“Our new partnership with Sephora is the next step in this transformation.“Beauty is an important category for M&S, with the potential to attract new customers to shop with us and give existing customers the opportunity to shop with us more often.”
Sarah Boyd, managing director of Sephora UK, said: “Together, we can re-define what high street beauty means for customers across the UK, bringing the very best curated brand and beauty experience to the M&S stores to complement their food, fashion and home expertise.
“We are excited to introduce our incredible beauty advisors to the stores to provide a truly personalised experience, and to reach customers in more communities where they already live, shop and spend their time.“This partnership marks an important milestone in our continuing drive to become a truly winning formula on the UK high street.”