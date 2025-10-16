Marks & Spencer has been forced to urgently recall one of its most popular chocolate treats due to a potentially life-threatening allergen.

The recall began after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) revealed the 120g sweet treats could contain the deadly nut.

The packs of luxury chocolates are being removed from shelves amid fears they could pose a risk to those with a peanut allergy.

The high-street brand has warned shoppers to avoid its Milk Chocolate Honeycomb snacks due to undeclared peanuts.

Anyone who has recently purchased a pack is advised not to eat it.

In a statement, M&S said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer.

“We take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.

“In the abundance of caution M&S is recalling Milk Chocolate Honeycomb due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts in a small number of packs.”

Customers have been urged to return items with the barcode number 0917568/29143603.

To identify the potentially contaminated packets, look for a best-before date of May 12, 2026 and a lot number of 5242.

The FSA said: “Marks & Spencer is recalling Milk Chocolate Honeycomb because it may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”