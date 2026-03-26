The CEO of Marks & Spencer has said that Government levies which increase energy costs for UK businesses are unsustainable.

In a LinkedIn post, boss Stuart Machin said that taxes placed on M&S now make up more than half of the retailer’s energy costs.

"Over the last few years the "policy costs" on our energy bill have skyrocketed," Machin wrote.

"It’s just not sustainable for UK businesses," he added.

Machin attacked the "non commodity costs" that the Government adds to the wholesale price of energy for certain companies.

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