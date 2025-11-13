The M&S chief executive hailed the pricey product as one of his favourites

The two slices of bread, on sale for £4.25. Picture: Marks & Spencer

By Alice Padgett

Marks & Spencer has come under fire for selling two slices of bread for up to £4.25, with shoppers calling on the retailer to justify the price of its new “Pan de Cristal” range.

The traditional Spanish bread, originating from Catalonia, is described by M&S as “a light, crisp bread perfect for toasting and topping with our crushed tomato bread topper.” But the recommended tomato topping - a 250ml puree of tomato, olive oil and salt - costs an additional £2.65, bringing the total price for the pairing to more than £7. In a recent LinkedIn post, M&S chief executive Stuart Machin hailed the bread as one of his favourite new products, but customers online were less impressed. Read More: Tiny London flat hits market for £2,578 a month – and it barely fits a bed Read More: Pigs, witches and fast cars – the toys tipped to be best sellers this Christmas

On a weight basis, the Pan de Cristal costs around £2.50 per 100g. Picture: Alamy

One TikTok user fumed: “What in the hell is this £4 half piece of baguette about?” Another said: “The joke is, you get this in Spain for €2 [£1.80].” Chris Young, from the Real Bread Campaign, criticised the supermarket to the Telegraph, saying M&S should justify the cost “given the economies of the enormous scale at which even supposedly ‘artisan’ supermarket loaves are manufactured.” He added that the price point was in the “ballpark that small independents need to charge in order to remain financially viable." “Can the same be said of a supermarket?" On a weight basis, the Pan de Cristal costs around £2.50 per 100g, compared to just 9p per 100g for a standard M&S white loaf - more than 25 times the price. An M&S spokesperson defended the pricing, saying the brand offers “a broad range of products at different price points”, from 75p loaves to 80p half-baguettes.

An M&S spokesperson defended the pricing, saying the brand offers “a broad range of products at different price points”. Picture: Getty