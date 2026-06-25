M&S brings back strawberries and cream sandwich for Wimbledon 2026
Chocolate, strawberry and pistachio creme sandwich also added to the menu for tennis season
Wimbledon 2026 will not see the comeback of Carlos Alcaraz but another fan favourite is set for a return, in the form of Marks and Spencer's strawberry and cream sandwich.
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M&S found a hit in 2025 when its take on the summer classic flavours, served between two slices of bread, hit the shelves - with Subway following on by producing their own version.
And, alongside its grand slam return this summer, there will also be a wildcard in the form of the chocolate, strawberry and pistachio creme sandwich for the first time.
Wimbledon 2026 will be held from Monday, June 28, to Sunday, July 12.
An M&S spokesman said: "The new sandwich launches just in time for Wimbledon and brings together best in season British strawberries with a layer of Fairtrade dark chocolate sauce on one side and roasted pistachio crème on the other, all served on cocoa-enriched bread.
"It follows the success of last year’s Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich, which sold more than one million sandwiches in just five weeks."
The sandwiches were launched on Wednesday, June 24.
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News of a Pimms-enthused sandwich or a sarnie with a hint of Robinson's squash remains unrealised this year, but fans seem to be loving M&S concoctions.
"READY for these," said one after the Instagram announcement.
Another added: "Love love love the strawberry and crème sandwich. So glad it’s back and bought (and ate … obviously) my first one of the summer today. The first of many I suspect!"
The sandwiches are on sale now for a limited time and will likely be on sale throughout the Wimbledon tournament duration, where strawberries and cream are often seen.