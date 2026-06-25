Wimbledon 2026 will not see the comeback of Carlos Alcaraz but another fan favourite is set for a return, in the form of Marks and Spencer's strawberry and cream sandwich.

M&S found a hit in 2025 when its take on the summer classic flavours, served between two slices of bread, hit the shelves - with Subway following on by producing their own version.

And, alongside its grand slam return this summer, there will also be a wildcard in the form of the chocolate, strawberry and pistachio creme sandwich for the first time.

Wimbledon 2026 will be held from Monday, June 28, to Sunday, July 12.

An M&S spokesman said: "The new sandwich launches just in time for Wimbledon and brings together best in season British strawberries with a layer of Fairtrade dark chocolate sauce on one side and roasted pistachio crème on the other, all served on cocoa-enriched bread.

"It follows the success of last year’s Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich, which sold more than one million sandwiches in just five weeks."

The sandwiches were launched on Wednesday, June 24.

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