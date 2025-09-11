The executive in charge of M&S's technology function has resigned following the large cyber attack earlier this year.

Rachel Higham, M&S's chief digital and technology officer, has stepped down after the retailor was hit by a huge attack in April.

The letter stated she was "stepping back from her role".

It continues: "Rachel has been a steady hand and calm head at an extraordinary time for the business, and we wish her well for the future".

The company estimated losses of £300 million for the 25/26 year, two-thirds of that being down to lost sales of clothing.

Chief Executive, Stuart Machin, said the number was “not significant” to the business as a whole and there was no plans for job cuts or reduce store openings and refurbishments.

The incident was a ransomware attack and some customer's data was stolen in the process.

