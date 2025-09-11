M&S digital executive steps down in the aftermath of cyber attack
The executive in charge of M&S's technology function has resigned following the large cyber attack earlier this year.
Listen to this article
Rachel Higham, M&S's chief digital and technology officer, has stepped down after the retailor was hit by a huge attack in April.
The letter stated she was "stepping back from her role".
It continues: "Rachel has been a steady hand and calm head at an extraordinary time for the business, and we wish her well for the future".
The company estimated losses of £300 million for the 25/26 year, two-thirds of that being down to lost sales of clothing.
Chief Executive, Stuart Machin, said the number was “not significant” to the business as a whole and there was no plans for job cuts or reduce store openings and refurbishments.
The incident was a ransomware attack and some customer's data was stolen in the process.
Read more: M&S hackers claim responsibility for Jaguar Land Rover attack
Read more: Britain under daily cyberattack amid warnings civilians are now in the firing line
The incident first caused problems for the retailer’s contactless payments, click and collect orders and availability in stores, with customers being impacted for months after the initial attack.
Her resignation was revealed in an internal newsletter, according to Sky News.
An M&S spokeswoman confirmed the reports on Thursday.
Her successor is unconfirmed.