A teacher at £60,000-a-year Marlborough College was sacked for ‘inappropriate conduct’ and later killed himself over comments he made about a school trip to Singapore and Malaysia, it has been claimed.

Marlborough College officials said that Mr Wright, who worked as a physics teacher at the college for 10 years, was dismissed for serious “inappropriate conduct” after a thorough disciplinary process.

An inquest opened last week at Wiltshire coroner’s court recorded a provisional cause of death as asphyxiation with compression of the neck structures by a ligature. The inquest was ­adjourned.

John Wright, 54, was found dead by his wife Rachel at the family home in Marlborough, Wiltshire, a ten-minute walk from the college, on the early evening of November 3 having apparently taken his own life.

He was sacked over comments that were viewed as racist and homophobic.

The MailOnline reported one of the remarks he made to a pupil which led to his dismissal was: “No gum, no gays.”

It was a reference to laws in Singapore and Malaysia, which the school was visiting on a 17-day trip. Chewing gum is banned in Singapore and homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia.

A source close to the family said they insist he was only making ‘innocuous comments.’

His family claim they have not been given details of how the internal investigation was conducted or the precise nature of the comments he was accused of making.

A source close to the family told MailOnline: “These were not offensive comments. Perhaps you could say they were inappropriate, but they shouldn't have led to his sacking.”

Marlborough is the UK's largest co-educational boarding school attended by around 1,000 domestic and international pupils. The Princess of Wales attended for four years from 1996 to 2000.

The school said it offered “its heartfelt condolences to John Wright's family. Our thoughts are with them, as well as John's friends and others in the Marlborough community who will have been affected. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Wiltshire Police confirmed they attended a “sudden death” at a property.“

There are no suspicious circumstances and our thoughts are with his family”, a spokesperson added.

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit samaritans.org