Marlborough College teacher 'took his own life' after he was fired over 'serious' school trip allegations
John Wright, 54, was dismissed from the elite college in June 2025 after "serious allegations" were made against him following a school trip to Malaysia
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A Marlborough College teacher took his own life after he was suspended and later sacked from his post for gross misconduct, an inquest has heard.
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John Wright, 54, was dismissed from the elite college in June 2025 after "serious allegations" were made against him following a school trip to Malaysia.
The physics teacher, who had worked at the £60,000-a-year school for over a decade, then struggled to get another job, including as a community support officer with Wiltshire police in October 2025, due to the allegations he faced.
He was found dead by his wife, Rachel, at their home in the Wiltshire market town on November 3 last year, five months after he was fired.
A pathologist ruled the cause of death was “asphyxiation with a ligature”. The coroner described his death as a “deliberate act initiated by himself".
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Malborough College is the alma mater of the Princess of Wales, who attended the school from 1996 to 2000.
Other famous alumni include Princess Eugenie and the comedian Jack Whitehall.
An inquest at Salisbury Coroner’s Court heard that Wright accompanied 29 students on a trip to Malaysia between February 20 and March 10.
He subsequently faced 33 "serious allegations" when he returned, the coroner said.
Wright, who was head of his department, was suspended in June while an internal investigation was launched.
He was later fired for gross misconduct after the school found the allegations to be substantiated.
David Ridley, the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner, said the purpose of the inquiry on Thursday morning was not to examine the allegations against the former teacher.
He added that the job loss in June had closed "various sectors" to John, leaving him without a "sense of hope...that led to him taking the decision he had clearly prepared for some time.”
He ruled Wright's job loss was a "contributing factor" to his death, along with a notification from Wiltshire Police that his job application had been rejected.
A statement prepared by Wright's wife, read out by the coroner, described him as an "active" and "generally positive" individual who was "fairly resilient".
She said this changed in March 2025 following the allegations made against him.
“He became quite withdrawn at family events. He lost interest in the activities he enjoyed doing. He made an attempt to end his life... That was unsuccessful," she said.
“He didn’t tell me that was his intention. The week before he attempted to take his life, he received some information about his dismissal.
“He did feel ashamed that he did try to end his life.”
Chris Wheatland, head of physics at Marlborough College, said in a statement summarised by Ridley that Wright was a "good, competent educator" by his students.
“John participated in a school-organised trip to Malaysia. It says for one week, but I think it is a bit longer. When he arrived back he said he really enjoyed it."
He added that "itwas indicated to Mr Wheatland that there had been some serious allegations made against John and he needed to go and see the deputy head and safeguarding lead.”
He added that "it was indicated to Mr Wheatland that there had been some serious allegations made against John and he needed to go and see the deputy head and safeguarding lead.”s rejected from a role as a community support officer.”