John Wright, 54, was dismissed from the elite college in June 2025 after "serious allegations" were made against him following a school trip to Malaysia

John Wright, 54, was dismissed from the elite college in June 2025. Picture: Handout

By Issy Clarke

A Marlborough College teacher took his own life after he was suspended and later sacked from his post for gross misconduct, an inquest has heard.

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John Wright, 54, was dismissed from the elite college in June 2025 after "serious allegations" were made against him following a school trip to Malaysia. The physics teacher, who had worked at the £60,000-a-year school for over a decade, then struggled to get another job, including as a community support officer with Wiltshire police in October 2025, due to the allegations he faced. He was found dead by his wife, Rachel, at their home in the Wiltshire market town on November 3 last year, five months after he was fired. A pathologist ruled the cause of death was “asphyxiation with a ligature”. The coroner described his death as a “deliberate act initiated by himself". Read more: Mother-of-five died while undergoing Brazilian butt lift 'at friend's house', inquest told Read more: Academy deploys school minibus to round up truant pupils playing GTA VI

Aerial view of Marlborough college and chapel buildings in Wiltshire. Picture: Icon-pix/Alamy

Malborough College is the alma mater of the Princess of Wales, who attended the school from 1996 to 2000. Other famous alumni include Princess Eugenie and the comedian Jack Whitehall. An inquest at Salisbury Coroner’s Court heard that Wright accompanied 29 students on a trip to Malaysia between February 20 and March 10. He subsequently faced 33 "serious allegations" when he returned, the coroner said.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India. Picture date: Wednesday November 18, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Wright, who was head of his department, was suspended in June while an internal investigation was launched. He was later fired for gross misconduct after the school found the allegations to be substantiated. David Ridley, the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner, said the purpose of the inquiry on Thursday morning was not to examine the allegations against the former teacher. He added that the job loss in June had closed "various sectors" to John, leaving him without a "sense of hope...that led to him taking the decision he had clearly prepared for some time.”

Wright struggled to get another job, including as a community support officer with Wiltshire police . Picture: Richard Coombs/Alamy

He ruled Wright's job loss was a "contributing factor" to his death, along with a notification from Wiltshire Police that his job application had been rejected. A statement prepared by Wright's wife, read out by the coroner, described him as an "active" and "generally positive" individual who was "fairly resilient". She said this changed in March 2025 following the allegations made against him. “He became quite withdrawn at family events. He lost interest in the activities he enjoyed doing. He made an attempt to end his life... That was unsuccessful," she said. “He didn’t tell me that was his intention. The week before he attempted to take his life, he received some information about his dismissal. “He did feel ashamed that he did try to end his life.”