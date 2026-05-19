The show sees single people matched by experts and then “marry” strangers, who they meet for the first time on their wedding day

The show is produced for Channel 4 by independent production company CPL. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

There must be “consequences for criminality or wrongdoing”, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said, after two women who appeared on Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK) alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands.

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Channel 4 has removed all previous seasons of the show from its streaming platforms after “very serious allegations” were made following an 18-month BBC Panorama investigation. A third participant detailed allegations of a non-consensual sex act. The show, which is produced for Channel 4 by independent production company CPL, sees single people matched by experts and then “marry” strangers, who they meet for the first time on their wedding day. A spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport told the BBC: “All allegations must be referred to the appropriate authorities and investigated with the full co-operation of those involved, with action taken to ensure that the highest standards are upheld and there are consequences for criminality or wrongdoing.” Shortly before the Panorama episode aired, Channel 4 announced that it commissioned an external review into contributor welfare last month. Read More: Married at First Sight UK's previous seasons pulled from streaming over sexual misconduct allegations Read More: MAFS star Mel Schilling dies aged 54 after cancer battle

All previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from its streaming and linear services. Picture: Getty

“In April, Channel 4 was presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations that we understand those contributors have denied,” a statement from the broadcaster said. “The channel is mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors, and cannot comment on or disclose details of those allegations. “Related to those allegations, Channel 4 was asked to respond to claims of failures in welfare protocols. “Channel 4 believes that when concerns related to contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, prompt and appropriate action was taken, based on the information available at the time. “Channel 4 strongly refutes any claim to the contrary.”

Channel 4 headquarters in London. Picture: Alamy