A former cast member from Married at First Sight UK has been arrested on suspicion of rape, the Met Police has said.

The men involved denied all the allegations against them.

Channel 4 commissioned a review into contributor welfare on the show after a Panorama investigation revealed rape allegations from two female cast members, while a third woman alleged a non-consensual sex act.

The alleged victim is also not being named, as anyone who makes an allegation of rape is entitled to anonymity by law.

In a new statement to BBC News, the Metropolitan Police said: "On Thursday, 18 June, Met officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of rape.

"This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police.

"He has since been bailed while enquiries remain ongoing."

Married at First Sight UK is a Channel 4 show that sees single people agree to "marry" total strangers, after meeting for the first time at their mock weddings.

The UK version of the worldwide hit, which has been running for 10 seasons, is one of Channel 4's biggest shows.

Following the allegations, the chief executive of Channel 4 said she is "deeply sorry" for the distress caused to Married At First Sight UK participants.

Priya Dogra said: “While I attempt to do my best to answer questions, I’ll ask their forbearance because there are limitations on what I can say before this review is complete late in the summer.

“That said I have watched the programme and heard the women’s accounts which are very troubling. Their distress is clear, and for that I am, of course, deeply sorry. Welfare across all our programmes is hugely important to us, and is a primary concern.

“However, I’m sure you’ll appreciate that Channel 4 cannot investigate the specific allegations against the men, which they have denied, nor can I comment on them in any way.

“We are a broadcaster, not an adjudicator, and allegations of this type are investigated by other bodies, including when complaints are raised by the police.

"What I can do, and have done, as you have heard, is to commission an external review, which I did just days after being first contacted by the BBC back in April.”