The move follows allegations of serious sexual misconduct linked to the programme

The move follows allegations of serious sexual misconduct linked to the programme. Picture: Channel 4

By Georgia Rowe

Channel 4 has removed all previous seasons of Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) from its streaming platforms following “very serious allegations of wrongdoing”.

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The move follows reports that two women were allegedly raped during filming of the dating show, while a third described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act. The identities of those involved have not been made public. The broadcaster said that all previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from its streaming and linear services, and it announced that in April it commissioned an external review into contributor welfare. One of Channel 4’s most successful reality series, the programme sees single people matched by experts “marry” strangers whom they meet for the first time on their wedding day. Read more: Police hunt Yungblud stalking suspect after alleged concert queue outburst Read more: Singer Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in Spain

The programme is one of Channel 4’s most successful reality series. Picture: Getty

Priya Dogra, chief executive of Channel 4 said: “I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married At First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance. “It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. “Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on. “We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved.

All previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from its streaming and linear services. Picture: Getty