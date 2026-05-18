All previous seasons of Married at First Sight UK pulled over 'very serious allegations of wrongdoing'
The move follows allegations of serious sexual misconduct linked to the programme
Channel 4 has removed all previous seasons of Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) from its streaming platforms following “very serious allegations of wrongdoing”.
Listen to this article
The move follows reports that two women were allegedly raped during filming of the dating show, while a third described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.
The identities of those involved have not been made public.
The broadcaster said that all previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from its streaming and linear services, and it announced that in April it commissioned an external review into contributor welfare.
One of Channel 4’s most successful reality series, the programme sees single people matched by experts “marry” strangers whom they meet for the first time on their wedding day.
Read more: Police hunt Yungblud stalking suspect after alleged concert queue outburst
Priya Dogra, chief executive of Channel 4 said: “I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married At First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance.
“It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors.
“Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on.
“We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved.
“On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre.”
Channel 4 said that MAFS UK is produced under “some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry”, including background checks, a code of conduct setting out behavioural standards and “daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team”.
The broadcaster said the two-part review will consist of law firm Clyde & Co investigating welfare protocols and handling of the claims, while former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey will lead an examination of current contributor welfare measures.
It expects the review to report in the coming months and will share a summary of findings and recommendations.
The Press Association has approached CPL for comment.