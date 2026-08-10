A married doctor who was described during Lucy Letby's trial as her 'boyfriend' has died.

Letby was described as being 'infatuated' with the married doctor, he remained anonymous during her trial and was simply referred to as Dr A.

It's now been revealed that the medical professional has passed away in his 50s.

The doctor had been ill prior to his death, according to details reported by The Sun, with the doctor passing away one month before the news became public.

It comes after campaigner and MP David Davis said the anonymity order given to a doctor would likely be reviewed in the wake of his death.

The killer nurse continues to plead her innocence, with the medic currently serving her 15th whole life term after murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Read more: CPS decision not to charge Lucy Letby over six more babies upheld

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