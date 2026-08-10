Married doctor described at trial as Lucy Letby's 'boyfriend' dies
Letby was described as being 'infatuated' with the married doctor, who remains anonymous
A married doctor who was described during Lucy Letby's trial as her 'boyfriend' has died.
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Letby was described as being 'infatuated' with the married doctor, he remained anonymous during her trial and was simply referred to as Dr A.
It's now been revealed that the medical professional has passed away in his 50s.
The doctor had been ill prior to his death, according to details reported by The Sun, with the doctor passing away one month before the news became public.
It comes after campaigner and MP David Davis said the anonymity order given to a doctor would likely be reviewed in the wake of his death.
The killer nurse continues to plead her innocence, with the medic currently serving her 15th whole life term after murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Read more: CPS decision not to charge Lucy Letby over six more babies upheld
Read more: Lucy Letby: Innocent until stitched up?
Pointing out the possibility, the campaigner said details of his identity could potentially be disclosed at any future retrial.
Dr A's specific illness and cause of death are yet to be disclosed.
As part of the Thirlwall Inquiry, it was revealed that the pair had exchanged 1,355 Facebook messages.
The extent of the pair's conversations ranged from chit-chat to more in-depth conversations concerning babies being treated on the neonatal unit.
The medic, who was granted anonymity ahead of the trial, was described as her "best friend" and "love" in personal notes found in the nurse's possession.
Despite repeated suggestions of a romantic relationship, Letby continues to deny that he was her boyfriend, insisting she saw him only as a friend.
It comes as Mr Davis said: “I don’t think this changes much, I assume that the anonymity orders will be reviewed in the event of a retrial.”
Recent weeks have seen the families of six more babies said to have been harmed by the killer nurse fail in their bid to overturn a decision not to prosecute her further.
In January, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) ruled no new criminal charges would be brought against Letby over potential offences of attempted murder and murder involving nine children, including two who died, as the “evidential test was not met”.
Cheshire Constabulary had passed a file of evidence to the CPS asking to consider the allegations following a review of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies during Letby’s time at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and also Liverpool Women’s Hospital where she trained, from 2012 to 2016.