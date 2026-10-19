A spacecraft is aiming to bring back pieces of Phobos, one of the red planet's moons

Members of the media film Exploration and Return Modules, making up the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft, at the Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitane, Kagoshima. Picture: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Getty

By Sophie Clark

A spacecraft has left Japan for Mars’ moon Phobos in an attempt to bring the first sample from the celestial body back to Earth.

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The Mars Moons Exploration (MMX) spacecraft is helmed by the Japanese Space Agency and is expected to arrive on Phobos by August 2027. Mars has two moons, Phobos and Deimos, which are both irregular in shape. Scientists still do not know how they were created and are hoping that a successful analysis of Phobos’ moon dust will help answer that question. "I think this is an incredibly ambitious and fun mission," said MMX mission's deputy for sample analysis, Professor Sara Russell. Read more: NASA's Perseverance rover breaks record for off-planet driving on Mars Read more: NASA to build 'moon base' which could host astronauts for months - before setting sights on Mars landing

Phobos, the larger of Mars' two moons. Picture: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Although the trip to Mars will take less than a year, the mission to collect a sample is anticipated to be difficult. The MMX spacecraft will release a small rover to explore the terrain and scope out a landing site for the larger MMX spacecraft, but this has never been achieved before. "The moon itself doesn't have very much of its own gravity," said Professor Russell. "But it's next to an enormous planet that's got a much higher gravity, and that makes it much harder to get a rover onto the surface." If the rover successfully finds a landing site, the MMX spacecraft is then expected to grab 10g of moon dust, which will be packed into a capsule and returned to Earth in 2031.

A test rover is parked on a test field during a demonstration marking the launch of the mission scheduled to land on Mars. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy