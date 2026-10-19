Japan's Mars moon mission blasts off in space exploration first
A spacecraft is aiming to bring back pieces of Phobos, one of the red planet's moons
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A spacecraft has left Japan for Mars’ moon Phobos in an attempt to bring the first sample from the celestial body back to Earth.
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The Mars Moons Exploration (MMX) spacecraft is helmed by the Japanese Space Agency and is expected to arrive on Phobos by August 2027.
Mars has two moons, Phobos and Deimos, which are both irregular in shape.
Scientists still do not know how they were created and are hoping that a successful analysis of Phobos’ moon dust will help answer that question.
"I think this is an incredibly ambitious and fun mission," said MMX mission's deputy for sample analysis, Professor Sara Russell.
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Although the trip to Mars will take less than a year, the mission to collect a sample is anticipated to be difficult.
The MMX spacecraft will release a small rover to explore the terrain and scope out a landing site for the larger MMX spacecraft, but this has never been achieved before.
"The moon itself doesn't have very much of its own gravity," said Professor Russell.
"But it's next to an enormous planet that's got a much higher gravity, and that makes it much harder to get a rover onto the surface."
If the rover successfully finds a landing site, the MMX spacecraft is then expected to grab 10g of moon dust, which will be packed into a capsule and returned to Earth in 2031.
According to scientists working on the project, even though the amount of moon dust collected will be very small, they can do numerous studies on individual grains.
The scientists are hoping the sample will answer whether Mars’ moons were created by space rock crashing into Mars millions of years ago, or whether the moons were wandering asteroids which got caught up in the planet’s gravity.
The best-case scenario for the team is if the samples contain a bit of Mars’ dust as well, which will help them to analyse Mars’ history and composition as well as the truth behind the moons.
The mission also involves American space agency Nasa, which has a stated goal of sending humans to Mars in the future.
Nicky Fox, the associate administrator for Nasa's Science Mission Directorate, said: “The samples from MMX will bring forth paradigm-shifting science on the Mars system for generations to come, especially as NASA prepares to send the first humans to Mars”.
However, NASA’s initial mission to return samples of Mars back to Earth, which were taken by the Mars Rover has effectively been cancelled as its funding was halted by the US Congress.