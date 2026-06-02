Tearful Marta Kostyuk dedicates French Open last-eight win to people of Ukraine
Kostyuk revealed her family home in Kyiv had almost been hit by a Russian missile.
A tearful Marta Kostyuk dedicated her French Open quarter-final victory over compatriot Elina Svitolina to the people of Ukraine.
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For the first time in the open era, two women representing Ukraine met in the quarter-finals of a major tournament, bidding to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.
Svitolina had experience on her side and the support of her French husband, Gael Monfils, but it was 23-year-old Kostyuk who proved strongest, continuing her incredible form on clay with a 6-3 2-6 6-2 triumph.
Kostyuk began the fortnight in tears on court, revealing her family home in Kyiv had almost been hit by a Russian missile, and she was initially too emotional to speak after the win over Svitolina.
“I want to start with this historical match with Elina,” Kostyuk said after composing herself.
“We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, with many people dead, and I want to give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience.”
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Kostyuk then ended the interview by calling for donations to the foundations she and Svitolina have set up to support tennis in Ukraine.
Svitolina was through to the last eight here for the sixth time but is yet to go further, and it is Kostyuk who will become the first Ukrainian woman in the open era to contest a semi-final in Paris.
A topsy-turvy match played under the roof saw Kostyuk, who has now won 17 matches in a row on clay, take the initiative in the opening set before Svitolina stepped closer to the baseline and wrestled the momentum away.
It was Kostyuk who made a better start to the decider, though, and she swept through to the last four.
Earlier, Andreeva produced a dominant performance to beat Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3.
Cirstea, 36, is in the form of her life in what she has said will be her final year on tour but 19-year-old Andreeva swatted her aside in just 56 minutes.
The young Russian is already through to her second semi-final at Roland Garros, having first reached the last four two years ago, when she lost to Jasmine Paolini.
Andreeva shrugged off suggestions of extra tension around playing a Ukrainian in such a high-stakes match, saying: “It doesn’t matter who I play. I really try to play against the ball that is coming at me.”