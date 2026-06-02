A tearful Marta Kostyuk dedicated her French Open quarter-final victory over compatriot Elina Svitolina to the people of Ukraine.

For the first time in the open era, two women representing Ukraine met in the quarter-finals of a major tournament, bidding to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.

Svitolina had experience on her side and the support of her French husband, Gael Monfils, but it was 23-year-old Kostyuk who proved strongest, continuing her incredible form on clay with a 6-3 2-6 6-2 triumph.

Kostyuk began the fortnight in tears on court, revealing her family home in Kyiv had almost been hit by a Russian missile, and she was initially too emotional to speak after the win over Svitolina.

“I want to start with this historical match with Elina,” Kostyuk said after composing herself.

“We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, with many people dead, and I want to give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience.”

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