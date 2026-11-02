Martha Stewart admits she 'really screwed up' after dressing as a homeless person for Halloween
In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 85-year-old can be seen wearing torn, stained clothes and dirt on her face, while holding a sign which read: 'I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME!!'
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Celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart has sparked backlash after dressing up as a homeless person for Halloween.
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In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 85-year-old can be seen wearing torn, stained clothes and dirt on her face, while holding a sign which read: 'I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME!!'
Shortly after deleting the post, the businesswoman made the following statement: “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.
“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” she told Page Six.
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Her statement was swiftly followed by a fuller apology on her Instagram, after many pointed out that she had not actually apologised in her original statement.
"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically," she wrote.
"Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry."
The photo was shared in a carousel of snaps promoting the lifestyle guru’s candles, and captioned: "My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!"
Many were quick to call out Stewart, who has a reported net worth of $400 million, for the insensitivity of her costume.
“Martha Stewart absolutely tone deaf and totally out of touch. Absolutely shameful,” one person wrote on X.
Meanwhile, one Reddit user questioned the legitimacy of her support for the homeless, writing: "Oh it’s for advocacy, huh? Prove it. Show us a donation to your local shelters or other non-profits to support unhoused folks."
Another was so shocked they initially assumed the image was AI-generated, saying: “I was expecting them to say it was AI or something… this is real?”
More than 700,000 people in the US are homeless, according to official data.
Dubbed the original lifestyle influencer, Stewart started a catering business in the 1970s and shot to fame in the 1990s when she started her own magazine, Martha Stewart Living.
Stewart later served five months in federal prison for fraud after being convicted of felony charges related to the ImClone stock trading case. She was released in March 2005.