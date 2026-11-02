In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 85-year-old can be seen wearing torn, stained clothes and dirt on her face, while holding a sign which read: 'I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME!!'

Martha Stewart has come under fire for her choice of Halloween costume. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart has sparked backlash after dressing up as a homeless person for Halloween.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 85-year-old can be seen wearing torn, stained clothes and dirt on her face, while holding a sign which read: 'I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME!!' Shortly after deleting the post, the businesswoman made the following statement: “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention. “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” she told Page Six. Read more: Heidi Klum shares Halloween transformation as star arrives as 8ft severed hand star for annual party Read more: 'My scars aren't a Halloween mask to be stared at'

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Stewart is seen holding up a sign that reads 'I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!'. Picture: Instagram

Her statement was swiftly followed by a fuller apology on her Instagram, after many pointed out that she had not actually apologised in her original statement. "It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically," she wrote. "Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry." The photo was shared in a carousel of snaps promoting the lifestyle guru’s candles, and captioned: "My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!" Many were quick to call out Stewart, who has a reported net worth of $400 million, for the insensitivity of her costume. “Martha Stewart absolutely tone deaf and totally out of touch. Absolutely shameful,” one person wrote on X.

Stewart's original statement was swiftly followed by a fuller apology. Picture: Instagram