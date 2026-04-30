More than 1,500 NHS staff have called for help under Martha’s rule owing to concerns about patients on their wards in the first 18 months of the scheme, according to new figures.

Of these calls, more than 1,000 helped to identify people who were rapidly deteriorating.

It comes as a new report found around one in three people are aware of the formal escalation process, which was set up after the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills.

Her parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, said the number of calls from staff is “clear evidence” that “ hierarchy, poor communication and some doctors’ resistance to being challenged affect hospital care every day”.

Martha developed sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London in 2021, with a coroner ruling she would have survived if medics had picked up on the warning signs of her condition and transferred her to intensive care earlier.

Guardian editor Ms Mills and her husband Mr Laity had raised concerns about Martha’s health a number of times but were not listened to.

The rule, which began a phased rollout two years ago, gives families formalised, 24/7 access to a second opinion and is now advertised throughout hospitals.

New figures published by NHS England show that between September 2024 and February 2026, some 1,781 calls were made to Martha’s rule helplines by hospital staff to trigger a rapid review of care.

Of these, almost two-thirds (1,080) helped identify deteriorating patients.

Ms Mills and Mr Laity said: “It is hugely encouraging for us that 1,000 clinically-trained staff have already used Martha’s rule.

“This is also clear evidence that issues such as hierarchy, poor communication and some doctors’ resistance to being challenged affect hospital care every day. Such factors were crucial to any explanation as to why Martha lost her life.

“We welcome a public conversation about healthcare that explores culture and goes beyond the real problem of stretched resources. And we are very grateful to all those NHS staff who have worked so hard to introduce Martha’s rule.”

Read more: Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Read more: More than 1,000 homes evacuated as unexploded World War Two bomb to be detonated