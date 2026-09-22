The rule, which was brought in after the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills, gives formalised, 24/7 access to an urgent review and is advertised throughout hospitals

Ambulances sit outside the Accident and Emergency department of Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital on January 3, 2018. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Martha’s Rule will be extended to hospital A&E departments in England, making it easier for staff and families to ask for a second opinion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rule, which was brought in after the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills, gives formalised, 24/7 access to an urgent review and is advertised throughout hospitals. Martha developed sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London in 2021, with a coroner ruling she would have survived if medics had transferred her to intensive care earlier. Her parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, have said their concerns about her deteriorating condition were repeatedly dismissed. Read more: Prince Harry 'in talks to make documentary about Diana to mark 30th anniversary of her death' Read more: Mental health review ‘dismisses notion of snowflake generation’, as author says its 'harder to be young now'

A woman waits outside the Accident and Emergency entrance to the Royal London Hospital on September 12, 2024. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Under the new plan, the NHS will extend Martha’s Rule, which is already being rolled out across all inpatient wards. It means patients, loved ones and staff in busy A&E departments will be able to call a dedicated phone number to trigger an urgent review if a patient’s condition is deteriorating and they think their concerns are not being listened to. The phased rollout will be completed by March 2028. A pilot in seven trusts has already tested whether Martha’s Rule could work safely in A&E. During an eight-month pilot, 69 calls were made to Martha’s Rule phone numbers, with some patients going on to have urgent surgery or being transferred to intensive care, NHS England said.

Members of clinical staff work at computers in the Accident and Emergency department of the 'Royal Albert Edward Infirmary' in Wigan, north west England on April 2, 2015. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Professor Aidan Fowler, national director of patient safety at NHS England, said: “A&Es see some of our most vulnerable patients, so the ability to raise concerns about deterioration quickly and trigger a rapid review of care is essential. “Martha’s Rule is already having a transformative effect in making our acute care even safer, and by expanding Martha’s Rule into A&Es, we are giving even more patients, their families and NHS staff a critical new lifeline to help improve care and save more lives. “Early testing has shown that Martha’s Rule can work well in busy A&Es and builds on the evidence from our adult and children’s wards, where thousands of calls have been made by patients, families and staff to date – with many leading to changes in treatment and potentially life-saving interventions.” Health minister Baroness Merron said: “Martha’s Rule is about making sure patients and their loved ones are heard when they raise concerns about their care. “Expanding it to A&E will give patients, families and staff another way to speak up when they are worried that someone’s condition is getting worse, ensuring concerns are acted on quickly. “This is part of our wider efforts to put patient safety at the heart of the NHS.”

Martha's Rule to be rolled out to every A&E department. Picture: Lynsey Addario/Getty Images