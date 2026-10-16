Actor Martin Freeman has quietly tied the knot with his partner of six years, Rachel Benaissa.

The pair, who secretly got married earlier this year, looked loved up and happy as they posed in front of crowds at the London Film Festival on Thursday night.

Rachel, a 34-year-old French writer, showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet as she posed alongside her husband, the 55-year-old star of The Hobbit.

The ring, a large emerald stone with two adjacent diamonds on her gold band, is hard to miss.

Martin was also spotted wearing a gold wedding band on his ring finger as he promoted his new film, A Long Winter, alongside co-stars Fred Hechinger and Outlander actress Caitríona Balfe.

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