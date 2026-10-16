Martin Freeman ties the knot as Sherlock star secretly marries actress Rachel Benaissa
The pair, who secretly got married earlier this year, looked loved up and happy as they posed in front of crowds at the London Film Festival on Thursday night.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Actor Martin Freeman has quietly tied the knot with his partner of six years, Rachel Benaissa.
Listen to this article
The pair, who secretly got married earlier this year, looked loved up and happy as they posed in front of crowds at the London Film Festival on Thursday night.
Rachel, a 34-year-old French writer, showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet as she posed alongside her husband, the 55-year-old star of The Hobbit.
The ring, a large emerald stone with two adjacent diamonds on her gold band, is hard to miss.
Martin was also spotted wearing a gold wedding band on his ring finger as he promoted his new film, A Long Winter, alongside co-stars Fred Hechinger and Outlander actress Caitríona Balfe.
Read more: 'Hopeless' Klara and the Sun gets one-star reviews after London premiere
Read more: Prince Charles Cinema saved as new 25 year lease announced
Rachel has also appeared in Sally Rooney’s Normal People, as well as television series This Way Up and Murder in Provence. The pair began dating in 2020.
Martin was previously in a 16-year relationship with Sherlock co-star, Amanda Abbington.
Amanda starred as Mary Watson, alongside Martin as John Watson, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes.
The couple separated in 2016, with Amanda saying long stretches apart while filming were partly the reason behind the decision.