A paranoid cannabis user who tortured his vulnerable 93-year-old friend over a period of more than 24 hours has been found guilty of his murder.

Martin Glynn was punched, kicked, stamped on and strangled by Samuel Field, 40, at Field’s home in Desborough, Northamptonshire, in September 2024.

The strangling led to the fracturing of a bone in his neck and leaving Mr Glynn with severe bruising and swelling to his face and body.

Footage from a hidden camera inside the flat showed Field continuing as though nothing had happened, while Mr Glynn’s feet could be seen as he laid motionless on the floor.

Mr Glynn never walked again after the attack, during which Field made a series of voice recordings about a conspiracy, and died three months later on Boxing Day.

On Wednesday, police said a jury at Northampton Crown Court took less than four hours to convict Field of murdering the elderly man after an 11-day trial.

In the prosecution’s opening speech last month, Adrian Langdale KC told the court how Mr Glynn was fit and healthy enough to make a journey of more than two hours, using multiple buses, to the defendant’s home in Gold Street, from his home in Northampton, on September 19.

Mr Langdale had told jurors that Field was “effectively torturing” his friend of nearly 20 years while suffering from paranoia caused by cannabis.