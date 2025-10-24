Martin Kemp rushed to hospital after chainsaw accident at home
Roman Kemp said he first realised something was wrong when his father sent a photo of his heavily bandaged hand to their group chat
Martin Kemp was rushed to hospital after injuring his hand in a chainsaw accident at home.
The Spandau Ballet star, 64, suffered the painful injury after picking up a chainsaw by its blade while trying to cut a piece of wood.
His son Roman Kemp revealed the ordeal on his You About podcast, saying his dad was “lucky not to lose his hand.”
Roman said the family first realised something was wrong when Martin sent a photo of his heavily bandaged hand to their WhatsApp group, with the simple message: “Yep… chainsaw!!!”
The 31-year-old presenter said he and his sister Harley tried calling their dad but got no reply.
“I was texting him saying ‘what?!’ but got no reply, and then Harley my sister is like ‘what’s happened?’ but again, no reply,” he said.
Roman said the accident happened while Martin was trying to chop down a branch in his garden.
“So he said 'Oh there was a bit of the branch that we wanted chopping down so I went and got a chainsaw.’ He’s 65. He’s got more than enough dough.
"Get a professional in, you can’t be doing that.”
Roman continued: “Do you know what he said? ‘I picked it up from the blade and it didn’t have the sheath on it’. He said it switched on… he’s picked it up and it’s kicked into gear.”
Roman said the 64-year-old musician was “lucky not to lose his hand,” adding: “I know a mate who lost a finger through that.”
The presenter said his dad “screamed” and ran into his wife Shirlie, with “blood pouring everywhere” before being taken to hospital for a tetanus shot.
Tom Grennan joked that Shirlie would be unimpressed if the injury meant Martin could no longer play the guitar.
Despite the scare, Martin is said to be recovering well at home.
The father of two recently reflected on family life in an interview with the Mirror, describing how emotional he gets watching old footage of his children Roman and Harley growing up.
He said: “My kids are now in their thirties, but I’ve got footage of them taking their first steps, and it’s mind-boggling when I watch it back. You miss them so much when they grow up.
“It’s weird, when I watch old videos of Roman I can even remember the way he would smell of milk as a baby. Both of my parents have passed on now, but I’ve got memories of them and it feels like I can still smell them when I see old clips. It’s priceless.”