Roman Kemp said he first realised something was wrong when his father sent a photo of his heavily bandaged hand to their group chat

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Martin Kemp was rushed to hospital after injuring his hand in a chainsaw accident at home.

The Spandau Ballet star, 64, suffered the painful injury after picking up a chainsaw by its blade while trying to cut a piece of wood. His son Roman Kemp revealed the ordeal on his You About podcast, saying his dad was "lucky not to lose his hand." Roman said the family first realised something was wrong when Martin sent a photo of his heavily bandaged hand to their WhatsApp group, with the simple message: "Yep… chainsaw!!!"

Martin Kemp, Shirlie Kemp and Roman Kemp in 2023. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old presenter said he and his sister Harley tried calling their dad but got no reply. “I was texting him saying ‘what?!’ but got no reply, and then Harley my sister is like ‘what’s happened?’ but again, no reply,” he said. Roman said the accident happened while Martin was trying to chop down a branch in his garden. “So he said 'Oh there was a bit of the branch that we wanted chopping down so I went and got a chainsaw.’ He’s 65. He’s got more than enough dough. "Get a professional in, you can’t be doing that.” Roman continued: “Do you know what he said? ‘I picked it up from the blade and it didn’t have the sheath on it’. He said it switched on… he’s picked it up and it’s kicked into gear.”

Roman said the 64-year-old musician was “lucky not to lose his hand". Picture: Getty