By Alex Nichol

Consumer champion Martin Lewis's charity has raised the alarm after it revealed that one-in-five people suffering from mental health issues are sharing their PIN or bank details with someone managing their finances.

According to research conducted in 2019, two-fifths of people with mental health problems needed help with managing day-to-day finances. Consumer champion Mr Lewis says he wants to make it safer and easier for people to get support from a trusted person to manage their day-to-day finances. Mental health problems such as reduced memory, increased impulsivity or lower moods can make it hard for people to manage things such as bills and accounts. The charity said financial services firms often do not offer the necessary tools for getting support from a trusted person to manage everyday finances in a safe and simple way.

Mr Lewis's charity wants everyone to have an equal chance of financial security, regardless of their mental health. Picture: Getty

For example, only some current account providers offer a carers' card that can be given to a trusted person to buy essentials such as groceries for them if they are too unwell to leave the house. Some firms will let people allow a trusted person to receive alerts about their account, which can help them spot warning signs that someone might be struggling with their mental health or finances. People can also use formal tools such as power of attorney to get support with decisions, but Money and Mental Health said its research suggests that many people with mental health problems struggle to use it. One research participant said they were "coerced" into giving someone they had thought they trusted thousands of pounds. Other participants raised concerns about losing their bank account as a result of breaching the terms of their contract, or getting their carer into trouble through unauthorised practices for sharing money management, the charity said. Money and Mental Health is calling for current account providers to consistently offer a standard package of tools to make it easier for people to share money management in a safe and legally protected way. At the minimum, this should include carers' cards; third-party account notifications that can be received by a trusted person; and third-party payment controls, such as the ability to block certain payments such as gambling, the charity said. A voluntary agreement among financial services firms could be part of the upcoming Financial Inclusion Strategy, the charity said. Mr Lewis said: "People want to be responsible for their own money. Yet some struggling with mental health issues know there are times they can't be responsible ... so the responsible thing for them to do at those times is to get a trusted family member or friend to help. "Yet when they try, often the cogs of the financial system seize up. The tools needed just aren't widely available." he added.

Mental health sufferers can struggle with managing their finances, data found. Picture: Getty