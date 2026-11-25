The Money Saving Expert told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "for every £100 you spend now on energy, you'll be spending £126 from January to March".

By Jacob Paul

Martin Lewis has told LBC that there is hope energy prices could ease if the Middle East war de-escalates - but warned millions of Brits will still see an "enormous rise" in their gas bills next year.

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Households across Britain were dealt a blow on Wednesday after the energy regulator Ofgem confirmed that its price cap will rise by 26% from January 1. It means millions of Brits will have to fork out more each month after escalating violence in the Middle East sparked a fresh jump in oil and gas prices through October. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Lewis said the rise heavy gas users are facing is "enormous". But the Money Saving Expert said there is still some room for optimism, despite admitting 2027 will no doubt be a more expensive year for millions of billpayers. "The big hope is de-escalation in the Middle East that would bring fixed prices down quite quickly and might bring the price cap down substantially by the end of 2027," he told Nick. Read more: Why are energy bills going up and what can I do about it? Read more: Energy bills to surge by more than £400 as 26% rise confirmed

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Bridget Catterall/Alamy

He added: "But there's so much blockage in the Strait of Hormuz, it will take so much time to turn things around, it's not going to be far, far cheaper." "And of course, that Middle East conflict may not de-escalate and someone else could start a war somewhere else. So there's a lot of uncertainty. It's going to be expensive." Ofgem's quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023. Typical bills will rise by about £37 a month in the first three months of the new year, Ofgem said, but individual households' costs depend on the amount of energy they use. It comes on top of already high energy costs, with the price cap having increased by 4% at the start of last month. But Mr Lewis stressed that not all households will be affected. He explained: "Remember the price cap governs energy firms' standard rates. So if you're on a fixed, you're on a special tariff. This is not you. "It is only if you're on the default do nothing tariff, and it governs their unit rates and standing charges specifically. So for electricity, the standing charge is going down 0.1%. "The unit rate, the amount you pay for each unit of electricity you use, is going up 24%. For gas, the standing charge again is going down 0.1%... but the unit rate is going up 37.5%. "So what's actually happening when we dig beneath the details here is electricity users are going to get a rise. Gas users are going to get an enormous rise. "Someone who's electricity-only low user will see a rise of about 20% in January. Someone who is a heavy gas user, say on dual fuel, will see a rise of about 30%. "Roughly the way to think is for every £100 you spend now on energy, you'll be spending £126 from January to March."

The average UK household energy bill is set to rise by 26% from January. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

The Government has been urged to intervene to do more to better shield households from the rocketing costs. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said on Wednesday: "Right now, millions of families feel completely powerless in the face of reckless wars driving up energy prices, and they are being left to fend for themselves while bills spiral out of control. "The meagre and poorly targeted support the Government has promised will be wiped out by this rise, and many of those who most desperately need help won't get a penny. The Government needs to wake up to the scale of this crisis." Labour minister Bridget Phillipson told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast "there’s more that we need to do" as she declared: "I’m not going to say this is easy or good news for families".

Households in certain council tax bands are receiving £100 payments to help with bills this winter. Picture: horst friedrichs/Alamy