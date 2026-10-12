Martin Lewis has said texting a five-digit number to reveal your IMEI code can be vitally important if your phone is stolen.

The MoneySavingExpert founder urged everyone to take a screenshot of the information page and then save it.

“That is what you’re gonna need to give to the police if your phone is stolen," he said on his ITV show.

"Screen grab it and, assuming you can access your email not just on your phone, I would just email it to yourself so you’ve got a copy somewhere.”

The Metropolitan Police has recently stepped up its campaign to stop phone theft, with 700 being arrested as part of a recent campaign.

As well as saving the IMEI number, theft victims are also encouraged to remotely check in with their phone provider and bank to stop the threat of fraud.

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