Martin Lewis urges Brits to save IMEI number in case of phone theft
What is an IMEI number and how can you find out yours?
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Martin Lewis has said texting a five-digit number to reveal your IMEI code can be vitally important if your phone is stolen.
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The MoneySavingExpert founder urged everyone to take a screenshot of the information page and then save it.
“That is what you’re gonna need to give to the police if your phone is stolen," he said on his ITV show.
"Screen grab it and, assuming you can access your email not just on your phone, I would just email it to yourself so you’ve got a copy somewhere.”
The Metropolitan Police has recently stepped up its campaign to stop phone theft, with 700 being arrested as part of a recent campaign.
As well as saving the IMEI number, theft victims are also encouraged to remotely check in with their phone provider and bank to stop the threat of fraud.
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What is an IMEI number?
The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is a 15-digit serial number unique to your phone, which is used to identify a physical mobile phone.
Guidance from network O2 stated: "Your IMEI number helps to identify your phone if it's been stolen or lost, and allows it to be blocked from your network provider."
Mr Lewis recommends that you save your IMEI number on a platform that you can access without your phone.
How can you find your IMEI number?
If you enter *#06# into your phone keypad a list of numbers will come up, including the IMEI.
"You can also find it in your phone Settings, or in the battery compartment if your phone has a removable battery," the O2 guidance adds.