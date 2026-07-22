Andy Burnham told ministers he will lead a “cost-of-living Government” after announcing an £850 million tax cut on electricity bills.

Upcoming energy price rises will ‘wipe out all savings from VAT cut’, says Martin Lewis . Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Martin Lewis has told LBC he is "encouraged" by Andy Burnham's plans to cut VAT on electricity bills, but said the upcoming energy price rises will "wipe out all savings from VAT cut".

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The new Prime Minister's first major policy announcement outlined an £850 million tax cut on electricity bills, but he has faced questions over how it will be funded. From October 1, electricity bills will be VAT free, saving households around £45 per year as part of the Prime Minister’s promise to help ease cost-of-living pressures. However, money expert Martin Lewis has questioned the impact the cuts will actually have on people's savings. He explained that while people will see a 4.8% cut to bills with the reduction of VAT, the price cap is predicted to rise by 5.1%.

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‘The price cap rise is going to wipe out all the savings from the energy cut.’@MartinSLewis joins @NickFerrariLBC to dissect how much of a difference Andy Burnham’s energy bill tax cut will actually make... pic.twitter.com/NAKTwyhrZe — LBC (@LBC) July 22, 2026

"So effectively, the rise that is planned into the system is going to wipe out all the savings from the energy cut," he said. "And it is touch and go whether on October 1 we will actually see the amount that people pay, if they're on the price cap, go up a little bit, stay the same, or come down only a tiny bit— nowhere near the £46 that's promised." He added: "This cut is going to save people 4.8% on what they would have paid anyway, but it is not going to put a 4.8% saving in most people's pockets." Despite his doubts about the impact of Mr Burnham's first money-saving policy, he said he is encouraged by what he is hearing in the early days of this new premiership. He said: "I think what you have to do is see these as a totem. They haven't got a fiscal event. There isn't a budget. The room to move is relatively limited until we get to that point." "I think while the amount of money coming off energy bills is not going to... no one's going to notice the difference, and the bus fares don't affect everyone," he added. "I still think it's totems of saying we are thinking about the cost of living and what people are paying. "There's whole long lists, I've got massive lists on my computer of things that could be done, but I think if you look at direction of travel and you look more — this is a signal of intent rather than the signal of what's actually going to happen. "So yes, I am encouraged by it, but of course the jury is going to be out for quite a while."