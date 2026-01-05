Martin O'Neill back as Celtic boss for second time this season after Wilfried Nancy sacked
The change comes after the club's defeat to arch rivals Rangers at the weekend
Martin O'Neill has been reappointed temporary manager at Celtic for the second time this season after Wilfried Nancy was sacked just 33 days into his reign.
The Scottish champions moved quickly to take O'Neill back after his initial successful interim spell before Nancy’s appointment in December.
The former Republic of Ireland boss O'Neill, 73, won seven matches during his stint which came after Brendan Rogers resigned earlier in the campaign.
Speaking on the official club website, he said: "I am really pleased, in fact, very honoured to be asked back to manage the team again and I am looking forward to getting back to work again with the players.
"I know we would all have hoped for things to have worked out differently under Wilfried and I personally want to wish him good luck with everything he does in the game.
"He is a fine man and I am sure he will go on and achieve success again, I have no doubt of that.
"For me, I’ve been asked to take this great job on again and my focus will be to try and get us back to winning ways if we can. We will need everyone right behind us."
It comes after Nancy was sacked following the club's Old Firm 3-1 defeat to Rangers on Saturday which put an end to his stint as manager after eight games, of which he lost six.
His departure leaves the club six points adrift of Premiership leaders Hearts.
Head of football operations Paul Tisdale also left his position in the wake of the defeat.
O'Neill will again be supported by his assistant Shaun Maloney alongside Mark Fotheringham, as well as Stephen McManus, who the club said would "join our existing coaches, Gavin Strachan, Stevie Woods and Greg Wallace to oversee first-team matters."