The change comes after the club's defeat to arch rivals Rangers at the weekend

Martin O'Neill has been re-appointed as Celtic manager on an interim basis following the departure of Wilfred Nancy. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Martin O'Neill has been reappointed temporary manager at Celtic for the second time this season after Wilfried Nancy was sacked just 33 days into his reign.

The Scottish champions moved quickly to take O'Neill back after his initial successful interim spell before Nancy’s appointment in December. The former Republic of Ireland boss O'Neill, 73, won seven matches during his stint which came after Brendan Rogers resigned earlier in the campaign. Speaking on the official club website, he said: "I am really pleased, in fact, very honoured to be asked back to manage the team again and I am looking forward to getting back to work again with the players. Read more: Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after six defeats in his eight games in charge Read more: The next Manchester United manager odds after Amorim is sacked

O'Neill took charge earlier this season after Brendan Rogers resigned. Picture: Getty

"I know we would all have hoped for things to have worked out differently under Wilfried and I personally want to wish him good luck with everything he does in the game. "He is a fine man and I am sure he will go on and achieve success again, I have no doubt of that. "For me, I’ve been asked to take this great job on again and my focus will be to try and get us back to winning ways if we can. We will need everyone right behind us."

Nancy was sacked after eight games in charge. Picture: Getty