Comedy legend Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has died at the age of 42.

The 75-year-old Hollywood star confirmed the tragic loss on Tuesday in a statement released by his representatives.

The statement given to the Daily Mail read: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.

"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."