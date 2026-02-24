Martin Short's daughter Katherine found dead aged 42 as comedy legend pays tribute
Comedy legend Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has died at the age of 42.
The 75-year-old Hollywood star confirmed the tragic loss on Tuesday in a statement released by his representatives.
The statement given to the Daily Mail read: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.
"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.
"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."
Authorities confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department was called to the social worker's home in the Hollywood Hills at around 6pm on Monday (2am Tuesday GMT).
The LA Fire Department also confirmed to the Daily Mail that its crews responded to a call at the same address at around 6.41pm local time (2.14am on Tuesday GMT).
Dispatch has since confirmed that Katherine was found unresponsive at her home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Katherine, who largely stayed out of the spotlight, was last seen publicly at a party celebrating her 40th birthday in 2023.
The bash included celebrity guests included Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, the late Catherine O'Hara, Bo Welch and Joni Mitchell.
Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker with a postgraduate degree from the University of Southern California.
SNL alumnus Short adopted Katherine and her brothers, Oliver and Henry, with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
Short and Dolman had been married for 30 years at the time of her death.