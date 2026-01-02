Timothee Chalamet's character is based on a real table tennis player and a lot of the film is true to life

Timothee Chalamet makes his point in Marty Supreme. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Marty Supreme is now in cinemas, giving table tennis a moment in the sun and Timothee Chalamet a launchpad to bid for an Oscar.

Josh Safdie’s film, which was released on Boxing Day and more widely on New Year’s Day in the UK, tells the story of Marty Mauser, a ping pong hustler with dreams of becoming a world champion. It is not a biopic, but the idea for the story and some of the plotlines were inspired by Marty Reisman, whose infectious self-confidence helped popularise a sport, which was a marginal hobby in the US in the 1950s. But what in Marty Supreme is real and how much was Hollywood artistic licence?

Reisman practices in 1951. Picture: Alamy

Who was Marty Reisman? Martin ‘Marty’ Reisman was indeed an American table-tennis player, who was born in New York in 1930 and died in the same city in 2012. At the time of his death, he was survived by his second wife Yoshiko Reisman and Debbie Reisman, his daughter from his first marriage to Geri Falk. Like Marty Mauser, he was a US champion, a title he won in 1958 and 1960, but as much as his ability he was known for his flamboyance and showmanship. Much of his life was documented in his 1974 memoir The Money Player. “Table tennis players have to survive by their own wits,” he wrote in his autobiography. “Top players were either gamblers or smugglers.”

Reisman receives congratulations from Victor Barna whom he beat in Wembley in 1949. The arena is seen in the film. Picture: Alamy

He was world championship bronze medalist in 1949 for singles and won other bronze medals in the doubles or team competitions. Alongside playing, he ran table tennis clubs in New York - one of which was a regular haunt for actor Matthew Broderick. In a 2008 episode of David Letterman’s talk show, Reisman appeared alongside Broderick and performed a trick shot where he could split a cigarette by powerfully aiming his famous forehand at it.

How much of Marty Supreme is true? Quite a lot! Reisman, like Mauser, was a proponent of the hardbat style of table tennis and was skeptical of sponge bats. In Marty Supreme, Chalamet’s character loses a final to Koto Endo, a fictional Japanese player who uses the new kind of paddle, and claims an unfair advantage. The transition from one kind of bat to another was a major theme of table tennis in the 1950s. Reisman continued with the hardbat as it became a separate game of table tennis, and he became US champion in this sport in 1997, when he was 67-years-old and therefore the oldest person to ever win a national open tournament in a racket sport - a record that still stands. Like Mauser, Reisman was a hustler and would often bet on himself, once, aged 15, being thrown out of a competition when he gave $500 to a man he thought was a bookie and turned out to be an official.

Reisman hits a forehand in 1948 during a warm-up. Picture: Alamy

Reisman in 2008. He played table tennis all of his life. Picture: Alamy