Audiences also got a glimpse of footage in which the villain Doctor Doom overpowers the Avengers in battle

Robert Downey Jr. speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Superhero fans attending Comic-Con were in for a treat this weekend as Marvel revealed new films in its line-up, shared footage from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and welcomed the next Black Panther to the franchise.

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Marvel returned to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to unveil a slate of upcoming projects, such as Ghost Rider, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and Black Panther 3. Set for release on December 15, 2028, Black Panther 3 will introduce David Jonsson as a new T'Challa, the son of the previous Black Panther portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Ryan Coogler and some of the cast of Black Panther 3 took to the stage, including returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. "I want the screen to do the talking. But believe me, the honour is entirely mine," Jonsson said of taking on the title role. Read more: Denise Welch will ‘never forget’ son Matty Healy’s star-studded wedding as she shares inside look Read more: Texts reveal 14-year-old allegedly murdered by singer D4vd had abortion before death

David Jonsson speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

(L-R) Letitia Wright, David Jonsson and Winston Duke speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The release of Ghost Rider is also planned for 2028, though no date has been specified yet. "Is this really happening?" Gosling asked as he surprised fans by emerging onstage for "Ghost Rider." "If we're going to do this, there's only one director," the Barbie actor added. Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool and Wolverine, then joined him on stage. "We'll see you in 2028," Levy said. Other highlights included surprise appearances from both Jon Bernthal, who plays the hardcore anti-hero, The Punisher, and Ryan Reynolds, who plays the raunchy superhero who dresses in red, Deadpool.

Ryan Gosling speaks onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool cosplay speaks from the audience during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Audiences also got a glimpse of footage in which the villain Doctor Doom overpowers the Avengers in battle. The teaser also revealed that Doom commands an army of Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting robots familiar from Marvel's X-Men comic books. The evening's festivities were led by Marvel president Kevin Feige, who welcomed the large Avengers: Doomsday team to the stage with a mega-panel featuring directors Anthony and Joe Russo and cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman and others. Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter. Each attendee was gifted a Doctor Doom mask and cloak to wear, and invited by Robert Downey Jr., who began speaking in his Victor von Doom persona, put on their new apparel in support of the new villain. "It isn’t easy being green,” Downey Jr. said.

Cast members of Avengers: Doomsday pose onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Cosplayers attend the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026. Picture: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Disney