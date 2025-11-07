The PSG keeper abruptly retired from England weeks before the Lionesses flew to Switzerland to retain their European Championship crown

By Chay Quinn

Legendary Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps has said that it was "maddening" to lose her England spot to Hannah Hampton after she had shot to fame in the role.

Earps, who became famous for her performances for her country in Euro 2021 and the 2023 World Cup, was named the world's best female goalkeeper for her efforts. But the PSG keeper abruptly retired from England duty weeks before the Lionesses flew to Switzerland to retain their European Championship crown. She had been challenged for the top spot by Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, and said losing the number one role affected her mental health. Read More: Lioness Mary Earps reveals she is in a same-sex relationship ahead of memoir release Read More: Legendary England goalkeeper Mary Earps announces retirement from international football

Speaking ahead of the release of her new memoir, Earps said: "It was definitely maddening in the sense that that sort of situation can play with your mental health and the way you feel about yourself, and you start questioning everything. What am I doing? What have I done wrong? What can I do better? "And those were the questions I was asking because I was desperately trying to get clarity. It was definitely affecting the way I felt about myself, like my self-worth in a way. "It seemed like the best thing to do was, you know, remove myself from the situation. And I think the way it played out was the way it was meant to be. The girls went on to have a fantastic tournament and won."

As a result of falling down the pecking order, Earps says she is no longer close with England coach Sarina Wiegman. Picture: Alamy

As a result of falling down the pecking order, Earps says she is no longer close with England coach Sarina Wiegman. On her relationship with the elite coach, she said: "I think that hopefully we will have a conversation in the future, and after everything settles down, we can just draw a line under everything. "But when we last spoke, I saw her at the Ballon d'Or, and at St George's Park, we both acknowledged that you know we had a difference of opinion and a difference of perspective on certain things. "We weren't quite seeing things the same way, but that doesn't take away from the memories we've shared and the respect that's there certainly from my side."