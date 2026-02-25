Former England keeper Mary Earps has 'learned lessons' after backlash to book comments about Sarina Wiegman
Earps has found herself in the firing line following criticism of England boss Sarina Wiegman and Hannah Hampton in the book
Mary Earps said she has “learned some tough lessons” and understands why there was such strong backlash over comments made in her autobiography last year.
The former England goalkeeper said the “last thing she wanted to do” was hurt coach Sarina Wiegman.
In her book, ‘All In’, Earps claimed she told Wiegman that “bad behaviour is being rewarded” following her decision to recall fellow goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.
Earps announced her international retirement prior to Euro 2025, while Wiegman’s decision was vindicated with Hampton starring as England successfully defended their title.
The comments caused backlash for Earps, including from Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, who criticised Earps for “not showing respect” to a manager or teammate.
Reflecting on the fallout, Earps told the Guardian: “That was kind of my first rodeo with ‘cancel culture’, and 0 out of 10 – would not recommend to other people.
“I take full responsibility for the book and the things that happened around the book.
“I took some time out to really reflect on the whole situation, and there were clearly things that I could have done better.
"There were some tough lessons learned. I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m still learning. I’m still growing as a person. I want to use those lessons going forward.”
At the time Wiegman hit back at criticism from Earps by insisting: “I make decisions to win!”
She said: “What I’ve said all the time is that we (had) two incredible goalkeepers within the goalkeepers group and at the end, I made the decision that I came to and that’s what it is for me.
“What I should say also is that I really, really enjoyed working with Mary. She’s retired now and we had incredible times.
“What I’m trying to do is be as honest as possible and have a very good working relationship – and I think that’s what we had. I can’t control the other things.
“So I just stick with what I want to do, how I want to do it and trying to be clear and honest as possible and make decisions to win.”