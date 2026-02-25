Earps has found herself in the firing line following criticism of England boss Sarina Wiegman and Hannah Hampton in the book

Mary Earps said she has “learned some tough lessons” and understands why there was such strong backlash over comments made in her autobiography last year. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Mary Earps said she has “learned some tough lessons” and understands why there was such strong backlash over comments made in her autobiography last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earps announced her international retirement prior to Euro 2025. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on the fallout, Earps told the Guardian: “That was kind of my first rodeo with ‘cancel culture’, and 0 out of 10 – would not recommend to other people. “I take full responsibility for the book and the things that happened around the book. “I took some time out to really reflect on the whole situation, and there were clearly things that I could have done better. "There were some tough lessons learned. I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m still learning. I’m still growing as a person. I want to use those lessons going forward.”

Wiegman's decision was vindicated with Hampton starring in an England side which retained their Euros title. Picture: Alamy