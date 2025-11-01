The English shot stopper made the admission so as to not distract from other themes in her book

Euros-winning Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship in her new book. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Euros-winning Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship in her new book.

PSG shot stopper Earps, 32, has disclosed the details as she launches her new book in the hope that the revelations will not distract from themes of the memoir. The former Manchester United keeper said she was in a "really happy relationship" in an interview on Friday. She admitted that she had tried to separate her personal life from her professional one, but admitted that she did not want to be "inauthentic" in her book.

