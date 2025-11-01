Lioness Mary Earps reveals she is in a same-sex relationship ahead of memoir release
The English shot stopper made the admission so as to not distract from other themes in her book
Euros-winning Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship in her new book.

PSG shot stopper Earps, 32, has disclosed the details as she launches her new book in the hope that the revelations will not distract from themes of the memoir.
The former Manchester United keeper said she was in a "really happy relationship" in an interview on Friday.
She admitted that she had tried to separate her personal life from her professional one, but admitted that she did not want to be "inauthentic" in her book.
Tina Taylor, Earps's manager, said the Lioness legend wanted to share her story "in her own way".
"After the World Cup, the outpouring of love and support really showed Mary the impact she's had, and she was deeply touched by it," she said.
"By sharing details of her life away from football - something she's never done before - Mary is telling her story in her own way. It's honest and authentic."
In a statement, Earps said: "I've always tried to keep my personal life separate from my professional one, but it would have felt inauthentic not to include something so important to me in this book.
"I'm in a really happy relationship. The people closest to me have always known, and I feel ready and happy to share that with everyone else now."