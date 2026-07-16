The 91-year-old frequently appeared in the families' relative TV series'

Mary Jo Shannon, grandmother of Kim Kardashian, has died aged 91. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kris Jenner has announced the death of her mother Mary Jo Shannon just days before she was due to turn 92.

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Posting the news to her 50 million Instagram followers, Jenner wrote: "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. "She taught us that family is everything." Read more: Jesy Nelson says rollout of baby SMA screening is a 'day of hope' after her relentless campaign Read more: Sam Neill’s cause of death revealed after Jurassic Park actor dies aged 78

The post added: "When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. "And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. "Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy." Kim Kardashian posted her own memories which paid tribute to her "forever twin" grandmother.

Kris Jenner announced the news on social media. Picture: Alamy