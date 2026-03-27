Mary Rand, the first British woman to win an Olympic athletics gold medal, has died at the age of 86.

The trailblazer made history after securing three medals at a single Games at Tokyo in 1964 with her triumphs in the long jump, pentathlon, and 100m relay.

In doing so, she broke the British and Olympic records with her first attempt of 6.59 metres in the long jump and then went on to smash the world record with a leap of 6.76m.

A statement released by UK Athletics confirmed the news of her passing on Friday.

It said it was "saddened to hear of the death of Olympic, European and Commonwealth champion Mary Rand, at the age of 86, and added: "She became the first British woman to win three medals at a single Olympic Games at Tokyo 1964 and blazed a trail for women in the sport."

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