Armed Corsican nationalists compared French second-home owners to “rampant settlement-driven colonisation”

Sinister footage shows a group of unidentifiable armed soldiers clad in balaclavas and all-black clothing stood in front of a white sign bearing the letters FLNC (the National Liberation Front of Corsica). Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Gun-wielding Corsican nationalists have issued a chilling warning to tourists ordering them to "stay away" from the island.

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Sinister footage shows a group of unidentifiable armed soldiers clad in balaclavas and all-black clothing stood in front of a white sign bearing the letters FLNC (the National Liberation Front of Corsica). The masked nationalists made the alarming warning via a secret press conference to which only one media outlet was invited, Corse Matin. Through distorted audio, they said: “Until our national rights are recognised and respected, we have only one message for them: stay at home. “The Corsican people will never be a vulgar administrative community.” Read more: Trump launches new attempt to clamp down on birthright citizenship with ban on 'birth tourism' Read more: Riot police fire rubber bullets at crowd as Mallorca anti-tourism protest descends into chaos

Through distorted audio, they said: “Until our national rights are recognised and respected, we have only one message for them: stay at home. Picture: Corse Martin

Corsica - an island in the Mediterranean lying 105 miles which is part of France - has a population of 365,000. Over the last ten years, the island's population has grown by 32,900 or an average of one per cent a year, according to the country’s statistics office INSEE. Roughly three million tourists visit Corsica a year, of whom around 300,000 are Brits. The combatants, wielding machine guns and rifles, also attacked the 5,000 foreigners, “the vast majority of whom are French”, who buy second-homes on the island or move there to work. They likened what they called “rampant settlement-driven colonisation” to “a weapon of mass dilution that colonialism has always used against the peoples it seeks to subjugate, or even wipe out”. The island is adored by billionaires and celebrities. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owns a home on Corsica, while Mick Jagger and Bill Gates have been known to holiday there.

Over the last ten years, the island's population has grown by 32,900 - or an average of one per cent a year, according to the country’s statistics office INSEE. Picture: Getty

The group is ramping up its opposition to a proposed constitutional bill granting autonomous status for the island within France. Picture: Getty